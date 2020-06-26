Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Annie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Annie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 26, 2020. She is two months old.

Her foster mom says she is brave, courageous and that heights and dogs don’t scare her. Staff at Aggieland Humane Society says the ginger cutie can be very energetic and is always ready to play or receive a little belly rub.

Annie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can learn more about her and fill out the adoption application here.

Starting on Monday to the end of July, the shelter will be celebrating Christmas in July. They’ll celebrate by reducing all adoption fees to $25. You can check out the available pets by visiting the shelter’s website.

