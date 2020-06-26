Another round of storms expected Friday, coverage comes down this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weekend may start on the soggy side, but we’re looking for a little more sunshine especially by Sunday.

Friday brings more scattered rain and thunderstorms, though heaviest activity may be more focused on the middle of the day than late afternoon/early evening. We won’t be able to rule out some lingering activity into the evening, so we may need to watch that for some outdoor graduation activities tonight. As of right now, the chance for rain looks low post-7pm.

Skies do their best to clear overnight tonight, but high cloud cover and low level moisture that just doesn’t want to go away will likely have us waking up in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday morning. We think heat of the day showers and a couple storms will pop up each afternoon, but not nearly to the extent we have seen most afternoons this week.

Haze sticks around through the weekend, especially Saturday. May not hurt to keep the rain gear, too, but coverage looks much lower than this week. (KBTX)

Keep the rain gear (and, of course, sunscreen) around for afternoon plans.With the lower chance for rain comes the potential you’ll see some Saharan dust in the sky. Aside from sensitive groups, this doesn’t look to give the Brazos Valley any huge impacts, other than interesting sunrises and sunsets through the weekend.

Next week, high pressure looks to take over with more sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 90s. Looking toward Independence Day weekend, more afternoon pop-up showers and storms that we have grown used to may have a few dashing inside for a bit, but that type of pattern should have us clear by fireworks time. Stay tuned!

