Bombers Add 3 Northeast Players for 2020 Season

(KBTX)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bryan / College Station, TX (June 26, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players from the Northeast to help keep the TCL title in Bryan. Designated Hitter Bryant Shellenbarger is returning, while pitchers Logan Bell and Nick Galese will be making their Bomber debuts this summer.

Shellenbarger will be returning to the Brazos Valley after a successful 2019 season. He just finished his first season with the Akron Zips after spending two seasons at Lincoln Trail College. During his freshman year, he batted .308 with 22 RBI’s. At Mount Vernon High School in Ohio, he helped his team to four consecutive sectional championships, while hitting .409 with 36 RBI’s his senior season. 

Bell is teammates with Shellenbarger at Akron. He tallied 11 strikeouts in nine innings pitched in the shortened 2020 season during his first season with the Zips. A 2019 graduate of David Anderson High School in his hometown of Lisbon, Ohio, Bell was a threat on the mound and in the batters’ box. He finished his senior year with a 1.04 ERA, 117 strikeouts a 6-2 record on the mound. In that same season offensively, he posted a .493 batting average plus 27 RBI’s.

Galese is a Totowa, New Jersey, native attending Dominican College in New York. In his first season with Chargers, he finished with a 3.29 ERA while striking out 34 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. 

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league. 

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

