Advertisement

Bombers anxious to play in front of fans starting Tuesday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Friday morning aimed at curbing the growing rate of coronavirus across the state. Among the orders it says that local governments must approve the gathering of 100 or more people in a certain area.

Next week the Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to began its Texas Collegiate League season and Bombers co-owner and founder Uri Geva said Friday afternoon that the new executive order issued by the governor will have no affect on the Bombers crowd.

“City of Bryan and Brazos County officials have already approved the TCL’s COVID-19 Ballpark Readiness Plan,” said Geva. “So we have been cleared to have a crowd over over 100,” concluded Geva.

According to Geva, Travis Field has been approved to have a capacity of 1,000 fans and they will adhere to socially distancing guidelines and should a mask ordiance be put in place that will also be enforced starting Tuesday night.

The Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to take on the Round Rock Hairy Men in their season opener Tuesday night at 7pm at Travis Field.

Latest News

Sports

16 NBA players test positive as restart nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.

Sports

Tennessee athletic budget assumes football fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues.

Sports

2 more players withdraw from Travelers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19.

Sports

Innovative Approach Nets Big Energy Savings at Kyle Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
Following an intensive effort to make Kyle Field state-of-the-art in terms of energy performance, Texas A&M saved $547,041 from April 2019 to March 2020.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Add 3 Northeast Players for 2020 Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players from the Northeast to help keep the TCL title in Bryan.

Sports

Bombers Hire Two Assistant Coaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard announced today the hiring of two assistant coaches in Boardman Adams and Dan Drullinger.

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Updated: 18 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Bishop named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway has signed with the Chicago Cubs.