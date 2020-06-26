Bombers anxious to play in front of fans starting Tuesday

Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Friday morning aimed at curbing the growing rate of coronavirus across the state. Among the orders it says that local governments must approve the gathering of 100 or more people in a certain area.

Next week the Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to began its Texas Collegiate League season and Bombers co-owner and founder Uri Geva said Friday afternoon that the new executive order issued by the governor will have no affect on the Bombers crowd.

“City of Bryan and Brazos County officials have already approved the TCL’s COVID-19 Ballpark Readiness Plan,” said Geva. “So we have been cleared to have a crowd over over 100,” concluded Geva.

According to Geva, Travis Field has been approved to have a capacity of 1,000 fans and they will adhere to socially distancing guidelines and should a mask ordiance be put in place that will also be enforced starting Tuesday night.

The Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to take on the Round Rock Hairy Men in their season opener Tuesday night at 7pm at Travis Field.