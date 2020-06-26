Bombers Hire Two Assistant Coaches

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 26, 2020) — Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard announced today the hiring of two assistant coaches in Boardman Adams and Dan Drullinger. Adams will serve as the 1st base and hitting coach. Drullinger will step into the role of pitching coach.

Adams currently works as an assistant coach at McMurry University in Abilene, TX, and has been with the Warhawks since 2017. Prior to McMurry, he was a student assistant coach at Howard Payne University, his alma mater.

Adams has a plethora of experience in summer leagues. He served as GM for the Seaside Steelheads, Forestbrook Mallards, and the Carolina Forest Crawdads summer league teams. He was also head coach of the Conway Cadets and Rawlings All-Star Prospects (15U) summer teams.

In 2017, Adams’ team won the Beach Collegiate Baseball League title and he was named the League’s Coach of the Year. He was twice named to the BCBL All-Star coaching staff (2016 and 2017).

As for Drullinger, he is the pitching coach at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgewood, California. Prior to joining the Coyotes, he was in Austin, Texas where he served as the Head Coach and Director of Recruitment for the Austin Horns.

Drullinger pitched at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, where he led the Titans to a conference title. He then went onto pitch at Jamestown University in Jamestown, North Dakota.

After finishing his playing career, Drullinger returned to Lane to begin his coaching career as an Assistant Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, helping lead the Titans to another top conference finish and a return to the NWAC Championship.

“We were very fortunate to land both of these guys so close to our season beginning,” head coach James Dillard said. “Each brings wealth of knowledge and both currently coach at the college level and have had success at the summer collegiate level as well. These guys are both rockstars on the field and great men of character. I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with both of them this summer.”

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. Round Rock is one of five minor league affiliated organizations joining the TCL for this season.

