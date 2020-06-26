Brazos County officials provide update on hospital occupancy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday for four counties, suspending elective surgeries to ensure more bed availability for COVID-19 patients.

We met with Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan to discuss the current status of hospitals here and he says our healthcare facilities are not in the same predicament as those in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, or Austin, but that we should still be concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We're seeing an unacceptable rate of increase and then we're seeing that spill into our hospitals," said Dr. Sullivan.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services at 4 p.m. Thursday, 13 ICU beds were available in the Brazos Valley. Dr. Sullivan says hospitals are hoping to keep their occupancy at less than 85% to keep at least 15% available for COVID-19 response.

"The most recent numbers that I have seen are that 61% of our hospital beds are being used, 64% of our ICU beds are being used, and 31% of our ventilators are being used. Now those are all numbers; COVID and non-COVID-related hospital utilization numbers," said Dr. Sullivan. "And I have 62 suspected or confirmed individuals in our hospitals in the county right now."

Dr. Sullivan says in the event Brazos County hospitals reach capacity, they will either have to suspend elective surgeries or activate a surge plan. He says there's a chance they would have to do both. He says it all depends on what happens in the near future.

"These next couple of weeks are critical. These are the numbers we're going to be watching to determine what capacity, what space we're going to have for the cases we're seeing," said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan says there are several indicators that make up our county's hospital utilization rate including the percentage of occupied hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and how many patients are hospitalized with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. The Brazos County Health District is actively working on ways to provide that information to the public on a daily basis so the community can have a better understanding of what is happening at our hospitals.

Dr. Sullivan says to maintain or lower the county’s hospitalization rate, social distancing needs to be taken seriously, otherwise, there will be natural consequences.

"Right in front of our eyes we're seeing the numbers increase, and we're seeing hospitalizations increase, and we're seeing the vulnerable being impacted. It is inevitable that if the numbers continue to increase, it's inevitable that some of the vulnerable doing their very best, will be impacted by this deadly virus," said Dr. Sullivan.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference will be held Monday, June 29 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.