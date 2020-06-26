Bryan woman arrested in Thursday drug bust

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after police raided her home during a drug bust.

According to Bryan Police, officers on the drug enforcement team searched the home on Cavitt Avenue. They found Brandy Lopez, 45, who reportedly told officers where to find heroin in the apartment.

Officers found half a gram of heroin along with other drug-related items. Officers say she admitted to being a mid-level dealer.

Lopez was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery in a drug-free zone because the home was near a children’s center.

