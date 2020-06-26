Carraway signs with Cubs

Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway has signed with the Chicago Cubs. Carrway was the 51st overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. He received a 1.05 million dollar signing bonus.

After playing high school baseball at A&M Consolidated Carraway went to Dallas Baptist where he played three seasons for the Patriots. Now it’s on to the to professional baseball after signing his first contract. Carraway said, “It’s really cool. It’s a deep, good sigh of relief. A lot of pressure taken off, a lot of anxiety that is gone.” Carraway added, “You lead up to the draft and the draft was just awesome, I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better but there is still that little delay before you are officially a Cubs player and so I feel super fortunate, very thankful for everybody who has helped me get here but it’s definitely a little bit of relief.”

Carraway was considered one of the top relief pitchers in this year’s MLB Draft.