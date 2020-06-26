Advertisement

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order

File Photo
File Photo
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses. The order will be effective five days from the “issuance of this order”.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters also signed an order requiring masks. It starts on June 30 at 12:01 a.m.

The announcement was made outside the Bryan Municipal Building, and came less than 24 hours after College Station City Council offered its unanimous support for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings inside commercial businesses.

Who has to wear a mask?

Individuals over the age of 10 who are out in public and/or entering a place of business, including:

  • Employees
  • Customers
  • Visitors
  • Invitees
  • Contractors

What can you use as a face covering?

  • Homemade masks
  • scarfs
  • bandannas
  • handkerchief

*Face coverings should cover your nose and mouth

When are face masks not required?

  • When eating or drinking
  • Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
  • When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk
  • When operating outdoor equipment
  • While outside or engaging in physical activity outside
  • While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, such as a bank.

You can read the full Bryan order here.

You can read the full Brazos County order here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local psychiatric hospital closing, creates changes for local law enforcement

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Mental health patients will be transported to facilities outside of the county.

News

Wearing a face mask does not inhibit your right to carry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Many want to know if you can carry wile wearing a mask in Texas. One lawyer explains yes, yes you can.

News

Grimes County investigators searching for attempted tractor theft suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Investigators are looking for two suspects in an attempted tractor theft in Bedias.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
State Rep. John Raney speaks on COVID-19 response as cases spike in Texas. Plus, he speaks on mental health funding for the 87th legislative session as a local facility is set to close its doors.

News

City of Bryan wants your feedback about mask requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The City of Bryan is asking residents to fill out a brief survey regarding possibly face mask-related regulations.

News

One new death, 122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Bryan woman arrested in Thursday drug bust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after police raided her home during a drug bust.

News

Inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan reported missing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Inmate at FPC Bryan has been reported missing.

News

Rep. Flores worried politics could derail police reform efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Lawmakers in the House passed a new bill aimed at police reform Thursday. It would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.