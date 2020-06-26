City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses. The order will be effective five days from the “issuance of this order”.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters also signed an order requiring masks. It starts on June 30 at 12:01 a.m.
The announcement was made outside the Bryan Municipal Building, and came less than 24 hours after College Station City Council offered its unanimous support for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings inside commercial businesses.
Who has to wear a mask?
Individuals over the age of 10 who are out in public and/or entering a place of business, including:
- Employees
- Customers
- Visitors
- Invitees
- Contractors
What can you use as a face covering?
- Homemade masks
- scarfs
- bandannas
- handkerchief
*Face coverings should cover your nose and mouth
When are face masks not required?
- When eating or drinking
- Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
- When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk
- When operating outdoor equipment
- While outside or engaging in physical activity outside
- While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, such as a bank.
You can read the full Bryan order here.
You can read the full Brazos County order here.
