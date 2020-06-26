City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses. The order will be effective five days from the “issuance of this order”.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters also signed an order requiring masks. It starts on June 30 at 12:01 a.m.

The announcement was made outside the Bryan Municipal Building, and came less than 24 hours after College Station City Council offered its unanimous support for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings inside commercial businesses.

Who has to wear a mask?

Individuals over the age of 10 who are out in public and/or entering a place of business, including:

Employees

Customers

Visitors

Invitees

Contractors

What can you use as a face covering?

Homemade masks

scarfs

bandannas

handkerchief

*Face coverings should cover your nose and mouth

When are face masks not required?

When eating or drinking

Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk

When operating outdoor equipment

While outside or engaging in physical activity outside

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, such as a bank.

You can read the full Bryan order here.

You can read the full Brazos County order here.

In accordance with an order signed by Mayor Andrew Nelson, face masks will be required to be worn by workers and customers inside Bryan’s businesses beginning June 30, 2020.



Read the full order at https://t.co/wNZU4651VN pic.twitter.com/dyzgNjhIoj — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.