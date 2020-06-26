City of Bryan wants your feedback about mask requirements

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is asking residents to fill out a brief survey regarding possibly face mask-related regulations.

The four-question poll features yes/no questions about businesses, social distancing, and face coverings.

“The City of Bryan is interested in hearing from residents regarding their thoughts on requiring masks and social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” reads the poll’s introduction.

The poll is set to close on July 10.

