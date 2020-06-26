Advertisement

City of Bryan wants your feedback about mask requirements

(MGN)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is asking residents to fill out a brief survey regarding possibly face mask-related regulations.

The four-question poll features yes/no questions about businesses, social distancing, and face coverings.

“The City of Bryan is interested in hearing from residents regarding their thoughts on requiring masks and social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” reads the poll’s introduction.

The poll is set to close on July 10.

Click here to participate in the City of Bryan's poll about face mask requirements.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One new death, 122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Bryan woman arrested in Thursday drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after police raided her home during a drug bust.

News

Inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Inmate at FPC Bryan has been reported missing.

News

Rep. Flores worried politics could derail police reform efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Lawmakers in the House passed a new bill aimed at police reform Thursday. It would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.

Latest News

News

Another round of storms expected Friday, coverage comes down this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
More widespread downpours are possible Friday, but we'll try to get some sunshine this weekend.

News

Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting bars to takeout and delivery only

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
According to the order, bars must shut down at 12 p.m. Friday, but can still offer delivery and takeout options.

News

Rep. Flores worried politics could derail police reform efforts

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station’s face mask order begins Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The council offered its unanimous support Thursday night for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings for coronavirus protection inside commercial businesses.

News

Authorities say missing Leon County women found safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
Two women who were reported missing last week have been found safe.

News

College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve short-term rental ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.