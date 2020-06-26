College Station City Council to vote on short-term rental ordinance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council members will vote on a short-term rental ordinance that will change the way rentals like Airbnbs operate.

If approved, short-term rental owners will have to register with the city, submit hotel occupancy tax, and have a health and safety inspection.

“I think everybody wants people visiting here and living here to be safe, so we absolutely agree with the safety elements,” said Amy Dubose, Bryan College Station Regional Association of Realtors Executive.

Dubose says the ordinance would also require homeowners to live on the property and have a homestead in order to rent out rooms.

“That has a huge impact on the usability of properties around campus in particular that are used as game-day rentals,” said Dubose.

President of the College Station Associations of Neighborhoods, Rich Woodward, says the idea is to keep neighborhoods family-friendly.

“The idea is that an owner-occupied rental will tend to be more responsible, more respectful to the neighbors that surround that house,” said Woodward.

The council also discussed a Restricted Occupancy Overlay.

This ordinance would allow property owners to request an overlay to restrict the number of people that can live in a home who aren’t related.

Council directed staff to draw up a potential ordinance and to include additional input from community members.

“We think that neighborhoods ought to have the right to say ‘we’d like this to be a family neighborhood’ and that’s what this seeks to achieve,” said Woodward.

Dubose believes this ordinance could have a negative impact on real estate in the future.

“Those properties will not be able to be sold for the value that they had previously because you could no longer use them as rental realistically. You’re also hurting individuals who maybe find themselves on a lower socioeconomic status that have to live with other people and other non-related people,” said Dubose.

