Advertisement

College Station City Council to vote on short-term rental ordinance

Short-term rentals
Short-term rentals(Mekena Rodriguez)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council members will vote on a short-term rental ordinance that will change the way rentals like Airbnbs operate.

If approved, short-term rental owners will have to register with the city, submit hotel occupancy tax, and have a health and safety inspection.

“I think everybody wants people visiting here and living here to be safe, so we absolutely agree with the safety elements,” said Amy Dubose, Bryan College Station Regional Association of Realtors Executive.

Dubose says the ordinance would also require homeowners to live on the property and have a homestead in order to rent out rooms.

“That has a huge impact on the usability of properties around campus in particular that are used as game-day rentals,” said Dubose.

President of the College Station Associations of Neighborhoods, Rich Woodward, says the idea is to keep neighborhoods family-friendly.

“The idea is that an owner-occupied rental will tend to be more responsible, more respectful to the neighbors that surround that house,” said Woodward.

The council also discussed a Restricted Occupancy Overlay.

This ordinance would allow property owners to request an overlay to restrict the number of people that can live in a home who aren’t related.

Council directed staff to draw up a potential ordinance and to include additional input from community members.

“We think that neighborhoods ought to have the right to say ‘we’d like this to be a family neighborhood’ and that’s what this seeks to achieve,” said Woodward.

Dubose believes this ordinance could have a negative impact on real estate in the future.

“Those properties will not be able to be sold for the value that they had previously because you could no longer use them as rental realistically. You’re also hurting individuals who maybe find themselves on a lower socioeconomic status that have to live with other people and other non-related people,” said Dubose.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milam County Judge will require masks in public places

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Milam County Judge will require masks in public places

News

Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

VOD Recordings

College Station City Council voting on short-term rental ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Suspect in two Burleson County business burglaries arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
Man arrested in double burglary in Burleson County.

Latest News

News

Nominate a “Woman Who Leads” for SARC Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley is beginning a series called “Women Who Lead,” and organizers want you to nominate the female leaders in your life.

News

BCS Chamber: Pausing reopening pauses recovery, but it’s necessary right now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The state of Texas is pressing “pause” on re-opening efforts, and that means a “pause” in the economic recovery of the Bryan-College Station area, according to the president of the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

News

Brazos Valley SBOE rep discusses what school will look like this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Brazos Valley SBOE rep discusses what school will look like this fall.

News

SBOE rep on plan for fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Chamber on recovery "pause"

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota