City of College Station says emergency order requiring face masks will soon be signed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the day when 116 new COVID-19 cases and an additional virus-related death were reported in Brazos County, Mayor Karl Mooney said he intends to sign an emergency order requiring face masks to be worn by workers and customers inside the city’s commercial businesses. That’s according to a message posted Thursday night on the city’s official Twitter account.

Mayor Mooney’s order could be signed as soon as Thursday night and would go into effect within a few days. The extra days would let businesses prepare for these protocols. According to a city council blog, the council offered its unanimous support on the move. Nearly a dozen residents spoke after a presentation on the issue at Thursday’s city council meeting and 61 submitted written comments to the city hall. Scroll down to the end of this page to see the PowerPoint presentation.

Mayor Mooney has suggested this week that he’s in favor of enacting an ordinance that would mirror other face mask mandates that exist in most of Texas’ largest cities. In those mandates, businesses are required to ask customers to wear masks inside their establishments or face a penalty. Residents would not be fined or arrested for violations.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Monday in a news briefing that he didn’t believe we were at a point where a county-wide mandate would be necessary. KBTX is also checking with the city of Bryan to find out if there’s any plan to discuss the matter in the coming days. The only county in the Brazos Valley that has signed a county-wide mandate requiring masks in public places is Milam County.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back here or follow the city of College Station’s live blog for more details. Additional information will also be posted here when the order is passed.

