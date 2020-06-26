Advertisement

CSPD looking for two theft suspects

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station PD is looking for two men suspected of stealing several thousand dollars from a convenience store.

In a tweet, CSPD said the incident happened at Franky’s on Texas Ave, one man distracted a convenience store clerk while the other stole several thousand dollars in cash. Both left in a silver SUV.

If you recognize either men, CSPD is asking you call 979-764-3600.

