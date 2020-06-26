CSPD looking for two theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station PD is looking for two men suspected of stealing several thousand dollars from a convenience store.

In a tweet, CSPD said the incident happened at Franky’s on Texas Ave, one man distracted a convenience store clerk while the other stole several thousand dollars in cash. Both left in a silver SUV.

If you recognize either men, CSPD is asking you call 979-764-3600.

If you recognize either of these guys, please call 979-764-3600 or @BrazosCountyCS. On Wed., June 10, one male distracted a convenience store clerk while the other stole several thousand dollars in cash. Both left in a silver SUV. Franky’s at Texas Ave. and Harvey Mitchell Pky. pic.twitter.com/5yfk0v05LC — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 26, 2020

