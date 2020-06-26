Advertisement

DeLoach signs with Seattle

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners signed three of their draft picks Thursday, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock.

Along with Hancock, the Mariners signed second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard. Hancock, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick, was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia. He was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.

DeLoach, an outfielder from Texas A&M, led the Cape Cod League in hitting last summer with a .353 batting average.

Dollard, a right-handed pitcher from Cal Poly, was 1-0 in four starts this season. As a sophomore last year, Dollard was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Dollard never suffered a loss in 42 career appearance at Cal Poly.

