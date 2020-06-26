Advertisement

DPS: Normangee man dies following 2-vehicle crash

The crash occurred Thursday on SH 21 in North Zulch.
The crash occurred Thursday on SH 21 in North Zulch.(Photo courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office.)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Normangee man has died following a vehicle crash in North Zulch. It happened just before noon Thursday along Highway 21 near FM 39.

According to a DPS spokesman, Thomas Ray Sanders, 54, was hit when he pulled his truck into the path of a semi tractor-trailer. Sanders was taken to a Bryan hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m. Troopers say the other driver was not injured.

The roadway was reopened just before 2:00 p.m. Troopers are continuing their investigation.

In addition to DPS, Madison County deputies, and firefighters from the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

