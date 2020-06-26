Gov. Abbot issues executive order limiting bars to takeout and delivery only

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Friday aimed at curbing the growing rate of coronavirus across the state.

According to the order, bars must shut down at 12 p.m. Friday, but can still offer delivery and takeout options. Starting Monday, June 29, restaurant dining rooms can only operate at 50% capacity. Rafting and tubing businesses must close, and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people have to be approved by local governments.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.

