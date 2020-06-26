Grimes County investigators searching for attempted tractor theft suspects
The incident happened on property in Bedias
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down suspects in an attempted tractor theft in Bedias.
In a Facebook post, investigators say it happened on County Road 146. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. James Ellis at 936-873-2151.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.