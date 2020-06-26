Advertisement

Grimes County investigators searching for attempted tractor theft suspects

The incident happened on property in Bedias
Grimes County investigators are looking for two suspects in an attempted tractor theft in Bedias.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down suspects in an attempted tractor theft in Bedias.

In a Facebook post, investigators say it happened on County Road 146. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. James Ellis at 936-873-2151.

