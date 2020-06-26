Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days, with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday. For two weeks, it has set records for hospitalizations on a near daily basis.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.

UNDATED (AP) — Governors in states seeing huge spikes in the coronavirus often downplay the outbreak by citing statewide data to assure the public they have plenty of hospital capacity to survive the onslaught of cases. But experts say those numbers are often misleading in guiding decisions on whether to keep open a state during the pandemic.” Several states in the South and West are behind a big surge in COVID-19 cases. Statewide data can overlook places where hubs of the illness are filling hospitals. Health care experts say regional hospitalization statistics and things like 14-day and seven-day infection rates are better indicators.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause backlash.