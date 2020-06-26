Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days, with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday. For two weeks, it has set records for hospitalizations on a near daily basis.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial Friday isn't the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas but remains a loss for Democrats. Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.

UNDATED (AP) — Governors in states seeing huge spikes in the coronavirus often downplay the outbreak by citing statewide data to assure the public they have plenty of hospital capacity to survive the onslaught of cases. But experts say those numbers are often misleading in guiding decisions on whether to keep open a state during the pandemic.” Several states in the South and West are behind a big surge in COVID-19 cases. Statewide data can overlook places where hubs of the illness are filling hospitals. Health care experts say regional hospitalization statistics and things like 14-day and seven-day infection rates are better indicators.