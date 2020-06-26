Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Lance Lynn has been named the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers. Manager Chris Woodward has finally revealed his choice that he actually made more than three months ago, before MLB spring training was abruptly shut down March 12 because of the coronavirus. The hard-throwing Lynn got the season-opening nod over All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and newly acquired two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. MLB's pandemic-delayed and shortened season is set to begin July 23 or 24. The Rangers don't know who or where they play since the 60-game schedule hasn't been released.

HOUSTON (AP) — The first round of spring training was dominated by fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam. With a second try just around the corner after Major League Baseball committed to a 60-game season this week, will the Astros be able to move on from the cheating scandal after a layoff that lasted almost four months? Are fans and opponents ready to forgive and forget? Or will the anger toward this team remain for its past transgressions?

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021. Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021. The 2021 inductees will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

UNDATED (AP) — One of America’s top pro women’s softball teams is in an uproar after a tweet by their general manager regarding the national anthem. The now-deleted tweet by Connie May, general manager of the Houston-based Scrap Yard Dawgs, included the Twitter handle for President Donald Trump as it noted the team’s players were standing for the anthem and respecting the flag. All 18 Scrap Yard players, including some members of the US national team, have walked out and say they won’t play for the team.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor league deals with three more draft picks, including second-round selection Burl Carraway. Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Koen Moreno also signed their contracts. Little was selected in the fourth round and Moreno went in the fifth. The Cubs announced first-round pick Ed Howard’s deal on Monday. Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder from the University of Michigan who went in the third round at No. 88 overall, is the only unsigned pick for Chicago from this year’s amateur draft.