Inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan reported missing

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, inmate Jennifer Martinez was discovered missing from the Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

According to officials, Martinez is serving 84 months for conspiracy to import methamphetamine.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and an internal investigation has been opened. Officials say Martinez, 23, is a white female with black hair, brown eyes, and 5′4′' tall weighing approximately 232 pounds.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 713-718-4800.

Jennifer Martinez has been reported missing from FPC Bryan.(FPC Bryan)

FPC Bryan is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 638 female offenders.

