Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas shuts down bars as hospitalizations surpass 5,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That's a threefold increase from a month ago.

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-MAIL BALLOTS

Supreme Court doesn't wade into Texas mail-in voting battle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial Friday isn't the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas but remains a loss for Democrats. Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN PARTY

About 300 teens exposed to COVID-19 at big party near Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOSPITALIZATIONS

As virus grows, governors rely on misleading hospital data

Governors in states seeing huge spikes in the coronavirus often downplay the outbreak by citing statewide data to assure the public they have plenty of hospital capacity to survive the onslaught of cases. But experts say those numbers are often misleading in guiding decisions on whether to keep open a state during the pandemic.” Several states in the South and West are behind a big surge in COVID-19 cases. Statewide data can overlook places where hubs of the illness are filling hospitals. Health care experts say regional hospitalization statistics and things like 14-day and seven-day infection rates are better indicators.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause backlash.

AP-US-BORDER-WALL-LAWSUITS

Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in two opinions Friday that diverting $2.5 from military construction projects to build the wall illegally sidesteps Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds. The rulings are the latest twist in a legal battle that has largely gone Trump’s way. Last year, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE MISCONDUCT

US police registry would fail without changes in states

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.

BORDEN DAIRY-SALE

Elsie moooves on: Borden dairy sold to private equity firms

Elsie the cow has a new home. Borden dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been sold to two private equity firms. Dallas-based Borden said Friday it was sold for about $340 million to Capitol Peak Partners and KKR. Colorado-based Capitol Peak will be the majority owner while New York-based KKR will be a minority investor. Borden’s 12 U.S. plants will remain open and its 3,300 workers will keep their jobs. There was no word on the fate of Elsie, the smiling cow that has been Borden’s mascot since 1936. The sale is expected to be wrapped up in mid-July.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

11 Texas immigration detainees test positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 11 detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio. According to a federal court monitor, starting Monday all of the center's detainees were tested for COVID--19, the illness the coronavirus causes. It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents. The court monitor says ICE officials report that of the 11 detainees who tested positive, all were asymptomatic, in stable condition and under medical isolation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIRTHDAY PARTY

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Ron Barbosa, who refused to attend the May 30 party for his daughter-in-law due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says those hospitalized included his parents, both in their 80′s, and his sister, who is also battling breast cancer. Barbosa says his nephew, unknowingly infected with the virus, hosted the gathering of 25 people. He says seven of the relatives in attendance subsequently contracted and spread the virus to 10 other family members, including two young children.