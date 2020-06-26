One new death, 122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 122 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 894 active cases.

Health officials report a woman in her 80s has died. There have been 28 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. Six people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

693 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,615 . There have been 18,700 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 153

77802: 128

77803: 469

77805: 3

77806: 3

77807: 110

77808: 67

77840: 280

77841: 2

77843: 1

77845: 341

77868: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 30 55 Brazos 894 1,615 Burleson 44 68 Grimes 44 299 Houston 70 174 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 19 Madison 4 24 Milam 25 78 Montgomery 763 1,889 Robertson 27 37 San Jacinto 8 25 Trinity 4 26 Walker 220 2,039 Waller 49 129 Washington 57 245

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 494 staffed hospital beds with 147 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 47 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 55 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 68 total cases, and 16 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 30 active cases and 251 total cases. There have been 181 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 174 total cases of COVID-19. 70 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently,104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Madison County has reported 4 active cases. The county has a total of 24 cases.

Montgomery County has 763 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,889 total cases and 1,090 recovered cases. There are currently 15 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, with 37 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 14

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

Walker County has 2,039 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 220 cases are active in the community and 172 are recovered community cases. 1,645 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 49 active cases of COVID-19. There are 129 total cases and 80 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 245 total cases with 158 recoveries and 30 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 55,125 active cases and 74,496 recoveries. There have been 131,917 total cases reported and 1,836,037 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,296 Texans have died from COVID-19.

243 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 25,786 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 25 at 4:00 p.m.