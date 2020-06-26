Advertisement

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, TEX. (KBTX) -

Sporting events continue to make their way back to our community. This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

“This is my third year playing Budfest it’s really fun everyone has a good time,” said Bradley Nolen, a participant in the Budweister Spring Softball Festival.

On Friday, Governor Abbott issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. After that announcement, organizers, city officials, and the Brazos County Health District met to discuss guidelines.

“Make sure we’re going above and beyond what the governor put in place to make sure everyone is responsible and our community is doing the right thing,” said Dominique Powell, the sports and event director with Experience BCS Sports + Events.

Powell says they’ve continued to add extra precautions to weekend events from temperature checks to wearing face masks.

“It’s a model that we are willing to adapt to whatever event that comes to us. We want to continue to adapt that to make sure that everyone’s being responsible while they’re in Bryan and College Station,” said Powell.

“We asked some of our tournament organizers to come up with their own protocols, so they all submitted them and then we had a few couple of things we added as precautions pertaining to wearing masks,” said Gene Ballew, the athletics & tourism manager with the City of College Station.

These events will bring more than 1,000 people to Bryan and College Station.

“We’re just really excited to really interject some of that economic impact into our community and hopefully help some of our businesses,” said Powell.

Experience BCS expects the economic impact to be more than $1 million, but is still learning how COVID-19 is affecting people’s spending patterns.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

