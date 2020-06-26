Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow, Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Scottish police say the individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer was in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon.

He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow was stabbed and a male suspect shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

BREAKING: Several people have been injured following an incident in Glasgow city centre.



Sky's @jamesmatthewsky has the latest.



More on this story: https://t.co/0s2aa8hSbZ pic.twitter.com/OJg4qCEuj9 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 26, 2020

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

A heavy police presence on West George Street is in place with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.