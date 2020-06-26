Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- June 25, 2020

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Click here for more information from the Brazos County Health Department.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

DOCUMENTS

PRCARD JUN 9-16.pdf

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Rock Prairie Behavioral Health to permanently close

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Brazos County officials provide update on hospital occupancy

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Health leaders say Brazos County hospitals are in better shape than those in other Texas counties, but that we should still be concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

News

Texas A&M student says he found racist notes on his car

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The university has offered a $1200 reward for information leads to the identity of the person or people responsible.

News

City of College Station says emergency order requiring face masks will soon be signed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The council offered its unanimous support Thursday night for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings for coronavirus protection inside commercial businesses.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Restaurant Report Card- June 25, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

VOD Recordings

TAMU student speaks out after racist incident on campus property

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 6/25

Updated: 1 hour ago

VOD Recordings

Brazos County health officials give update on hospital occupancy as Texas hospitalizations surge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DPS: Normangee man dies following 2-vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
A Normangee man has died following a vehicle crash Thursday.

News

College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve short-term rental ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
A short-term rental ordinance could change the way property owners operate their business.