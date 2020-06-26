State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

"I know that there are those that are concerned with their individual freedoms, and I think back to the days when we were required to wear seat belts and nobody thinks about that anymore. Everybody wears their seatbelt and they know the safety precautions there, and the outcomes are great. I believe we will learn this is a good thing for us, too."

Another issue facing the community is the closure of Rock Prairie Behavioral Health in College Station.

KBTX learned on Thursday that the facility will close in a few months, but has already stopped seeing patients. This will cause those seeking services to have to travel hours outside of the B/CS area, according to Angela Bates, President of the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

When asked about if he will do something about mental health funding during the 87th Texas legislative session after the closure of Rock Prairie Behavioral Health, Raney said its something that the Texas House of Representatives will likely consider.

“I’m sure we will try to do something about mental health,” said Raney. “I think that is one of the problems we have in policing is mental health. I guess you would say that many of us don’t understand mental health anyway, so we need to get a handle on that as best we can.”

“But I don’t have a solution for it right now.”

The 87th Texas legislative session is set to begin on January 12, 2021.

