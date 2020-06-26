Advertisement

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

State Rep. John Raney talk COVID-19 and mental health.
State Rep. John Raney talk COVID-19 and mental health.(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

"I know that there are those that are concerned with their individual freedoms, and I think back to the days when we were required to wear seat belts and nobody thinks about that anymore. Everybody wears their seatbelt and they know the safety precautions there, and the outcomes are great. I believe we will learn this is a good thing for us, too."

State Representative John Raney

Another issue facing the community is the closure of Rock Prairie Behavioral Health in College Station.

KBTX learned on Thursday that the facility will close in a few months, but has already stopped seeing patients. This will cause those seeking services to have to travel hours outside of the B/CS area, according to Angela Bates, President of the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

When asked about if he will do something about mental health funding during the 87th Texas legislative session after the closure of Rock Prairie Behavioral Health, Raney said its something that the Texas House of Representatives will likely consider.

“I’m sure we will try to do something about mental health,” said Raney. “I think that is one of the problems we have in policing is mental health. I guess you would say that many of us don’t understand mental health anyway, so we need to get a handle on that as best we can.”

“But I don’t have a solution for it right now.”

The 87th Texas legislative session is set to begin on January 12, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

City of Bryan wants your feedback about mask requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The City of Bryan is asking residents to fill out a brief survey regarding possibly face mask-related regulations.

News

One new death, 122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Bryan woman arrested in Thursday drug bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after police raided her home during a drug bust.

Latest News

News

Inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan reported missing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Inmate at FPC Bryan has been reported missing.

News

Rep. Flores worried politics could derail police reform efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Lawmakers in the House passed a new bill aimed at police reform Thursday. It would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.

News

Another round of storms expected Friday, coverage comes down this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
More widespread downpours are possible Friday, but we'll try to get some sunshine this weekend.

News

Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting bars to takeout and delivery only

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
According to the order, bars must shut down at 12 p.m. Friday, but can still offer delivery and takeout options.

News

Rep. Flores worried politics could derail police reform efforts

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station’s face mask order begins Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The council offered its unanimous support Thursday night for Mayor Karl Mooney to mandate the use of face coverings for coronavirus protection inside commercial businesses.