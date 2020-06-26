Advertisement

Tennessee athletic budget assumes football fans

KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd says reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a “significant impact” on the budget. But Boyd said Friday that Tennessee is financially prepared to handle any problems.

Tennessee projects a drop of 19.4% with $29.8 million in revenue from athletic ticket sales. That would be down $7.1 million from the $37 million taken in over 2019-20. John Compton, chairman of the UT Board of Trustees, says that estimate is appropriate for now. He also says Tennessee will be able to handle if ticket revenue winds up even 50% lower.

The Volunteers won their final six games last season under coach Jeremy Pruitt. They are scheduled to host Florida and Alabama, which are traditionally big draws for fans.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer has said Tennessee is expecting to fill Neyland Stadium this season and will adjust as needed.

Latest News

Sports

16 NBA players test positive as restart nears

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.

Sports

2 more players withdraw from Travelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19.

Sports

Innovative Approach Nets Big Energy Savings at Kyle Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following an intensive effort to make Kyle Field state-of-the-art in terms of energy performance, Texas A&M saved $547,041 from April 2019 to March 2020.

Sports

Bombers Add 3 Northeast Players for 2020 Season

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players from the Northeast to help keep the TCL title in Bryan.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Hire Two Assistant Coaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard announced today the hiring of two assistant coaches in Boardman Adams and Dan Drullinger.

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Updated: 17 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Bishop named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway has signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Sports

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A pair of high school athletic departments have suspended their summer workouts until July 6th. Trinity ISD has reported two positive cases and has shut things down, while Huntsville ISD is concerned over the high number of positive cases in their area and is going to wait until after the fourth of July holiday to resume.