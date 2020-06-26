Texas A&M student says he found racist notes on his car

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University student is speaking out finding explicit notes left on the windshield of his car that was parked at an apartment complex located on school property.

A&M senior Isaih Martin posted a photo of the racist notes to his Twitter page and it’s already been shared by more than 10,000 other users.

“All three signs were different signs, and one said ‘All lives matter’ and the other said ‘You don’t belong here’, and the other was very explicit, it said the n-word with a hard ‘r',” said Martin. “For them to tell me I don’t belong here, when I have earned my spot like everybody else here, and am working to get a degree like everyone else is, that was just kind of hurtful because if anything I deserve to be here just as much as anybody else,” said Martin.

Texas A&M University responded to Martin’s post on Twitter saying “Isaih, we are very sorry that this happened to you. Please report any incidents of hate you witness online or in person at http://stophate.tamu.edu so it can be reviewed.”

Martin says that he has seen things like this happen to other people across the nation, but he never expected something like this to happen to him.

“Racism is here in college station and that problem needs to be addressed and brought up and needs to be fixed,” said Martin.

On Thursday, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young released a statement regarding the incident, including a $1,200 reward for someone who provides information leading to an arrest.

“To be an Aggie is to be a person of welcoming and accepting nature, and when I first came here on my first college tour here, everyone was so nice everyone was so welcoming,” said Martin. “I never would have thought that I would have experienced this here, going into my senior year. I have almost spent four years in college station and when I first got here, if I knew that, I would have never come to A&M.”

Martin says that University Police are looking over security footage to find out who put the signs on his vehicle.

Texas A&M says if you have any information, please call 979-845-8897 or email todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.

