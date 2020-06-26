Advertisement

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Huntsville ISD puts wokouts on hold out of caution
MGN Online
(KGNS)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Trinity ISD Superintendent John Kaufman announced this week that two positive cases have surfaced within the high school athletic department. It has forced head football coach Patrick Goodman to put the Tigers’ summer workouts on hold for a couple of weeks.

The odd thing about the positive test is that all of Trinity County is only reporting 6 total cases.

Trinity ISD Superintendant Letter
Trinity ISD Superintendant Letter(Trinity ISD)

Coach Goodman told KBTX that it’s a set back, but the health and safety of his players and staff is the district’s top priority.

Meanwhile Huntsville ISD Athletic Director Rodney Southern has postponed the Hornets summer workouts, not because of any positive cases, but out of an abundance of caution. He says Walker County has seen a surge in cases and wants to keep his players at home until after the July 4th holiday weekend and resume on July 6th.

Rodney Southern note to parents
Rodney Southern note to parents(Huntsville ISD)

