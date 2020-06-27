Advertisement

EU narrows down border list, US unlikely to make the cut

A European visit may be out of the question for Americans this year.
A European visit may be out of the question for Americans this year.(Source: CNN/EXPRESSEN)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, possibly from late next week, EU diplomats confirmed Saturday. Americans are almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases.

The envoys were expected to have narrowed down later Saturday the exact criteria for countries to make the list, which include the way the spread of the virus is being managed. Another key condition is whether the country has a ban on citizens from European nations.

The number of cases in the United States has surged over the past week, with an all-time high of 45,300 confirmed new daily infections just reached. President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March.

The EU diplomats confirmed that an official agreement on the criteria — likely to include a limit on the infection rate per 100,000 citizens — is expected late on Monday or early Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the procedure is ongoing and politically very sensitive.

Infection rates are high in Brazil, India and Russia, and it’s unlikely the EU will let their citizens in, either. The list would be updated every 14 days, with new countries added and some possibly being left off based on how they manage the spread of the virus.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe annually, and any delay would be a further blow to virus-ravaged economies and tourism sectors, both in Europe and the United States. Around 10 million Europeans are thought to cross the Atlantic for vacations and business each year.

The 27 EU nations and four other countries that are part of Europe’s “Schengen area” — a 26-nation bloc where goods and people move freely without document checks — appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by July 1.

Once that happens, restrictions on non-essential travel to Europe, which were imposed in March to halt new virus cases from entering, would gradually be lifted.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns that the EU might refuse to allow Americans in.

“We’ve denied travel to Europe and vice versa. That’s the posture that we all sit in now, and I think we’re all taking seriously the need to figure out how to get this up,” Pompeo said. “We’ll work to get this right. We want to make sure that it’s health-based, science-based.”

“We need to get our global economy back going again,” he said.

The European Commission, which monitors the bloc’s laws, believes that “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The commission insists that it’s not trying to target any country or that the list might be politicized as tourism-reliant countries around Europe push to get their borders back open again.

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travelers,” spokesman Eric Mamer said Thursday, adding that its decisions are “based on health criteria.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Some local bars find creative ways to operate, others close following Gov. Abbott’s order

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Some local bars find creative ways to operate, others have no choice but to close following Gov. Abbott’s order.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 6/26

Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 6/26 | News Three At Ten

News

Protesters march across A&M campus ending at controversial Sullivan Ross statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Protesters march around A&M's campus Friday

News

Some local bars find creative ways to operate, others have no choice but to close following Gov. Abbott’s order

Updated: 11 hours ago