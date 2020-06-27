Free Music Friday: Brice and the Lonesome Strings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brice and the Lonesome Strings is a BCS-based band that blends genres while always putting musicality first.

See the video player for frontman Brice Woolard’s performance of Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” live on Free Music Friday at the Kyle House in Downtown Bryan.

Click here for Brice and the Lonesome Strings’ Summer Sunset Series performance for the Downtown Bryan Association.

Like most bands and artists that are working within a new normal during the pandemic, Woolard says the best way to keep up with their performances and new recordings is on their band website and Facebook page. Both are listed below.

