‘Lefty’ leads at halfway point of Travelers Championship after 63 Friday

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) -Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson was able to find fairways and make birdies and has the lead at the Travelers Championship. He fired a 63 to move to 13-under.

A stroke back is Will Gordon, who shot an 8-under 62. Gordon is a 23-year-old Vanderbilt graduate playing his eighth PGA Tour event on a sponsor’s exemption. Also tied for second is Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

The Travelers field continued to shrink after Denny McCarthy tested positive for the coronavirus. McCarthy withdrew along with Bud Cauley, who tested negative for the virus, but had played with McCarthy on Thursday. There have been seven withdrawals from the tournament because of COVID-19.