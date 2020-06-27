Advertisement

Oregon vs Oregon State rivalry showdowns will no longer carry ‘Civil War’ moniker

The move to drop the ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.
The move to drop the ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.(Source: University of Oregon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers anxious to play in front of fans starting Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Next week the Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to began its Texas Collegiate League season and Bombers co-owner and founder Uri Geva said Friday afternoon that the new executive order issued by Governor Abbott will have no affect on the Bombers crowd.

Sports

NBA, players agree to start alternative season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month.

Sports

Ivanisevic says he has tested positive - linked to exhibition tennis event hosted by Djokovic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Croatian great is the coach of Novak Djokovic and says he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days.

Sports

‘Lefty’ leads at halfway point of Travelers Championship after 63 Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson was able to find fairways and make birdies and has the lead at the Travelers Championship. He fired a 63 to move to 13-under.

Sports

Wallace hoping to draw fans and sponsors to the #43 team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Latest News

Sports

16 NBA players test positive as restart nears

Updated: 5 hours ago
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.

Sports

Tennessee athletic budget assumes football fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues.

Sports

2 more players withdraw from Travelers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19.

Sports

Innovative Approach Nets Big Energy Savings at Kyle Field

Updated: 6 hours ago
Following an intensive effort to make Kyle Field state-of-the-art in terms of energy performance, Texas A&M saved $547,041 from April 2019 to March 2020.

Sports

Bombers Add 3 Northeast Players for 2020 Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players from the Northeast to help keep the TCL title in Bryan.