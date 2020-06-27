Advertisement

Purple Turtle Art Studio offering kids’ summer camps, virtual options too

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the kids are feeling stifled in the house, and another box of colored pencils won’t do, Purple Turtle Art Studio is available with a socially distant creative outlet.

Summer camps at the studio in its new Downtown Bryan location are going on now.

Click here for information on children’s summer art camps.

Not sure you want your kid around others? Check out Purple Turtle Art Studio’s YouTube channel, featuring kid- and adult-friendly projects and how-to videos.

Click here for the YouTube channel.

See the video player above for the full conversation Le Hale, owner of Purple Turtle, about their 2020 summer offerings.

