Sniffles and Increased Allergy Issues? Thank Saharan Dust

If you’ve found yourself sniffling and sneezing a little more today, you’re not alone. You can thank the big plume of Saharan dust that has been largely advertised the past couple of weeks. This is contributing to increasing sensitivity respiratory concerns for some folks while for others it’s just keeping the sneezes a bit more frequent. The sky will also hold onto that hazy look through the first half of the weekend as this dust plume sits across the State of Texas before shifting off towards the north by Sunday. This Saharan dust layer in the upper levels of the atmosphere is associated with some warm air which not only will help us heat up our temperatures a bit more this weekend but also bring down the rain chance.

Overall, expect temperatures each morning to be muggy in the mid 70s to start out each day, but by the afternoon, highs should inch closer to the 90 degree marker provided a quick downpour doesn’t find your backyard. It’s not a guaranteed rain chance each day as many will likely stay dry. But those that can find themselves under a downpour, a quick 0.5″ to 1″ of rain cannot be ruled out. Rain chances come down more next week and we’ll work in a bit more heat as a second wave of Saharan dust moves back into the Lone Star State.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.