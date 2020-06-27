Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jamie Stengle is at the desk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS-ON THE ROCKS

HOUSTON — The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic — a week before the Texas governor ordered all bars to follow suit amid a surge in infections. Co-owner Michael Neff — questioning what he saw as a rush to reopen by the state and wondering if his industry was making things worse as some bars flouted rules on occupancy limits — said he felt he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff or customers at the neighborhood bar with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 880 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LESS LETHAL

AUSTIN, Texas — When a participant at a rally in Austin to protest police brutality threw a rock at a line of officers in the Texas capital, officers responded by firing beanbag rounds — ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets. A beanbag cracked 20-year-old Justin Howell’s skull and, according to his family, damaged his brain. Adding to the pain, police admit the Texas State University student wasn’t the intended target. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 790 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-YOUNG ORGANIZERS

Before George Floyd stopped pleading for air beneath a police officer’s knee, 19-year-old Weidmayer Pierre was planning to work at Wal-Mart during his summer break from Palm Beach State College. Now his days look completely different. Pierre has quit his retail job to focus on organizing Black Lives Matter protests every few days in Florida, determined to channel the groundswell of energy around the world into meaningful reform in his hometown. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SPANISH LEGACY

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Statues of Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate are now in storage after demonstrators in New Mexico threatened to topple them. Protesters in California have pulled down sculptures of Spanish missionary Junipero Serra, and now schools, parks and streets named after Spanish explorers are facing uncertain futures. As statues and monuments associated with slavery and other flawed moments of the nation’s history come tumbling down at both the hands of protesters and in some cases decisions by politicians, the movement in the American Southwest has turned its attention to representations of Spanish colonial figures long venerated by some Hispanics but despised by Native Americans. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-FACE MASKS

Forgive the American people if they’re in a fog about face masks. President Donald Trump and the federal government have done a number on them. First there was the don’t-do-it phase. Then the nice-but-not-for-me dissonance. Followed by the local-rules-don’t-apply exceptions. Topped off by Trump’s stated suspicion that some people wear masks just to troll him. It has all added up to a murky message about one of the critical tools in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. And the politicization of the to-wear-or-not-to-wear debate is clear in recent public polling. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. Moving on national lines.

ELECTION 2020-OKLAHOMA

OKLAHOMA CITY — A question on whether to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma and a crowded Republican field vying to challenge the state’s lone congressional Democrat are drawing the most attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. State Question 802 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,200 for an individual or $35,500 for a family of four. By Sean Murphy. SENT: 500 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN — The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.

EXCHANGE-DISTANT DATING

DALLAS — When Ileana Valdez, a Dallas-native and junior at Yale University, found out she wouldn’t be going back to campus after spring break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and her friends created a dating site, OKZoomer. It began as a makeshift effort. “My friend and I posted a Google form — we were like, ‘Hey, you didn’t get to shoot your shot before we got kicked off campus? Sign up and we’ll match you.’ It kind of blew up,” said Valdez, 20. In a matter of two hours, the form they posted on Facebook received around 4,000 signups, according to The Dallas Morning News. Since then, it’s grown into a website with over 18,000 subscribers. Throughout the country, 150 schools are represented, with some students from Australia in the mix too.. By Lisa Salinas, The Dallas Morning News. SENT: 550 words, photos. Moved in advance.

