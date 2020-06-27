Treat of the Day: Elks Veterans Memorial Fish Fry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all veterans: the Elks Lodge is hosting a drive-thru fish fry for you and your families Saturday.

What is usually a festive community affair is being modified for social distancing. On June 27, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Elks Lodge volunteers will be handing out fish fry plates to veterans in a drive-thru fashion. A maximum of four meals per vehicle will be provided.

Elks Lodge is located at 304 Mobile Avenue in Bryan. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends when the food runs out.

