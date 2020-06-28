Advertisement

Brazos County Confirms 102 new COVID-19 Cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,019 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 29 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

774 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,822 . There have been 18,896 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 174
  • 77802: 147
  • 77803: 514
  • 77805: 6
  • 77806: 3
  • 77807: 120
  • 77808: 77
  • 77840: 318
  • 77841: 2
  • 77843: 1
  • 77845: 398
  • 77868: 6
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin3061
Brazos1,0191,822
Burleson4970
Grimes44341
Houston23174
Lee3654
Leon620
Madison228
Milam2578
Montgomery7781,952
Robertson2734
San Jacinto931
Trinity832
Walker2432,047
Waller53133
Washington62251

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 494 staffed hospital beds with 147 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 47 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 61 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 70 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 87 active cases and 307 total cases. There have been 220 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 174 total cases of COVID-19. 70 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 28 cases.

Montgomery County has 778 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,952 total cases and 1,138 recovered cases. There are currently 19 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, with 34 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 14
  • 77856 - 7
  • 77837 - 3
  • 76629 - 2
  • 77867 - 1

Walker County has 2,047 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 243 cases are active in the community and 172 are recovered community cases. 1,804 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There are 133 total cases and 83 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 62 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 251 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 62,757 active cases and 78,248 recoveries. There have been 143,371 total cases reported and 1,959,617 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,366 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 28,255 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 27 at 2:50 p.m.

Latest News

News

Sports tournaments bring visitors to B/CS as COVID-19 slows economy again

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Bryan/College Station is getting a little bit of an economic boost this weekend.

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

Latest News

News

Local book club starting conversations around race and equality

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Conversations around race and equality have filled our social media pages these past few weeks. They can be tough to navigate on your own, which is why a group of women started a Facebook group.

News

College Station High School holds graduation ceremony Saturday night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
The class of 2020 was finally able to walk the stage at Cougar Field Saturday night.

News

Rudder High School graduating class of 2020 finally got to walk the stage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
A graduating class that had their senior year cut short and graduation postponed finally got to walk the stage.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 6/27

Updated: 13 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 6/27 | News Three At Ten

News

Protesters gather in Somerville for police reform

Updated: 14 hours ago
Dozens gathered in Somerville Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality that’s recently been seen in our country.

News

College Station High School Graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
College Station High School Graduation