Advertisement

Bryan police say they found man having sex with 16-year-old at local park

The man claims he met the teen on Facebook and have been dating for several months.
Miguel Cardosa, 25, of Hearne, was found with the teen at Bonham Park in Bryan.
Miguel Cardosa, 25, of Hearne, was found with the teen at Bonham Park in Bryan.(Brazos County Detention Center mug shot)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man early Sunday morning after they say he was found having sex with a 16-year-old inside a pickup truck at a local park. The legal age of consent in Texas is 17.

Miguel Cardosa, 25, of Hearne, was found with the girl around 1:35 a.m. at Bonham Park on Russell Drive in Bryan. He told the officer he met the teen on Facebook approximately one year ago and have been dating since they met.

Cardosa was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond is set at $100,000.

Editor’s note: Other details about this case are being withheld to protect the identity of the teenager.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports tournaments bring visitors to B/CS as COVID-19 slows economy again

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Bryan/College Station is getting a little bit of an economic boost this weekend.

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

Latest News

News

One killed in crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Nearly a dozen people were involved in the three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

News

Brazos County Confirms 102 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Local book club starting conversations around race and equality

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Conversations around race and equality have filled our social media pages these past few weeks. They can be tough to navigate on your own, which is why a group of women started a Facebook group.

News

College Station High School holds graduation ceremony Saturday night

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
The class of 2020 was finally able to walk the stage at Cougar Field Saturday night.

News

Rudder High School graduating class of 2020 finally got to walk the stage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
A graduating class that had their senior year cut short and graduation postponed finally got to walk the stage.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 6/27

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 6/27 | News Three At Ten