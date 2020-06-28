Advertisement

College Station High School holds graduation ceremony Saturday night

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
College Station High School celebrates the class of 2020
College Station High School celebrates the class of 2020(KBTX)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2020 Saturday night.

Family and friends gathered at Cougar Field in College Station for the commencement ceremony to see their loved ones walk the stage and receive their diplomas.

Graduates walked out onto the field wearing masks and their purple gowns and then headed to their assigned chairs that were spread out all over the field.

“The class of 2020 has undergone a senior year, unlike any other class, from canceled seasons and dances to drive-through celebrations and social distancing. As a result, the senior class has encountered immense care from our community in efforts to bring a unique and fulfilling senior year to students,” said Student Body President Jensen McMurray.

Attendees sat in designated sections of the stadium in order to stay six feet apart and practice proper social distancing throughout the ceremony.

Graduates watched as fireworks lit up the sky above Cougar Field and the ceremony came to a close.

In case you missed it, you can watch the full ceremony here:

