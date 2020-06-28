Heat and Humidity On The Rise

Despite the clouds in place and temperatures below 90° across the area Saturday, heat index values sat in the upper 90s thanks to an abundance of Gulf moisture continuing to stream into the Brazos Valley. The overnight hours will not see a lot of relief from the heat with mornings starting in the upper 70s as daytime highs continue to inch into the low to mid 90s this week. Some good news is that it will be breezy the next couple of days to keep that muggy air moving around a bit more. Make sure you’re drinking a little more water to stay hydrated if plans take you outside.

If we didn’t have the clouds in place, you’d be able to see a much clearer sky on the horizon as the Saharan dust we’d been talking about the past week or so has lifted to the north. Air quality will continue to improve through Monday before a familiar haze returns to our sky Tuesday. A second plume of dust is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon with the greatest concentration impacting the area Wednesday through Friday before some slight improvements are noted by Independence Day. Given the dust, it’s a small rain chance the next couple of days, and many look to end the month of June and start July on the dry side.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 92. Heat Index: 100-103. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 94. Heat Index: 100-103. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph, gusting 30 mph.

