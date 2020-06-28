One killed in crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 has injured several people and killed at least one, according to state troopers and emergency officials on the scene.

It happened in the noon hour between Hearne and Bryan on the Robertson County side near the weigh station on Highway 6. The roadway was reopened just after 3:00 p.m.

A DPS spokesman confirmed at least one person has passed away. There are three vehicles involved in the crash with 11-total people involved. It’s unclear how many were sent to hospitals or the extent of their injuries. Video from the scene shows a van, a car, and a pickup truck involved.

Troopers are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

