BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The James Earl Rudder High School graduating class of 2020 finally got to walk the stage at Merrill Green Stadium Saturday night.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 had their senior year cut short and graduation ceremony postponed.

The former students showed up to the ceremony with their caps, gowns and Rudder Ranger face masks to celebrate their accomplishments. The students were seated six feet apart as they watched their peers speak, sing, and walk the stage. Though this year’s graduation was different than years past, it was a ceremony that gave them the chance to be together one last time before they enter the next chapter of their lives.

The entire ceremony was streamed online and is attached to the bottom of this article.

Rudder High School Graduation 2020 - LIVE! Welcome to the Rudder High School Graduation - LIVE! Congratulations to the Ranger Class of 2020! #BryanProud #BryanISD Posted by Bryan ISD on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.