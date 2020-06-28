Sweating Through The Last Days Of June

As one Saharan dust plume has come and exits the area Sunday, another is on its heels early this week bringing back the hazy sky by Tuesday. With high pressure in place, we’re looking to clear out some of the cloud cover and bring back more of the sunshine through the second half of the weekend and into early this next week. This means your temperatures are warming back up to the low to mid 90s, and with plenty of Gulf moisture in place, it’ll feel closer to 100° to 105°+ each afternoon through the end of June and into the first days of July.

Small chances for rain will be possible each day, but many will continue to stay dry day in and day out as we rely on the sea breeze to help kick up a few isolated showers each afternoon. Sunday will be no different. We’ll start the morning in the mid and upper 70s and quickly warm up into the lower 90s by the afternoon. As those temperatures heat up, a quick shower or storm looks possible between 2PM and 7PM before the sun goes down and things go quiet. Overall, coverage sticks around 20% for those rain chances to find your backyard each day, so outdoor plans look good to go, just keep an eye to the sky should some taller clouds start moving in.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 77. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

