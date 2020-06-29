Advertisement

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Bonuses range from $150 - $3,000
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Amazon will provide frontline worker with more than $500-million dollars in bonuses.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

The bonuses will be distributed to workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as delivery drivers, who worked the month of June.

Depending on job position, the bonus amounts will range from $150 - $3,000.

Amazon decided to end its $2-an-hour pay increase and double overtime pay beginning in June.

The pay bumps were implemented in the spring as a response to the coronavirus crisis and were extended in May.

Still, some Amazon workers say the company hasn’t adequately prioritized employee safety and welfare. 

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports tournaments bring visitors to B/CS as COVID-19 slows economy again

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bryan/College Station is getting a little bit of an economic boost this weekend.

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: seconds ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

Latest News

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: moments ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.