Bombers finalize roster for 2020 season

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the final additions to the squad as they try to defend the Texas Collegiate League title.

Travis Hester will be returning to the Brazos Valley after attending College Station High School. He will be transferring to Baylor from Arkansas with all four years of eligibility remaining. In high school, he was ranked a top-500 player in the nation according to Perfect Game. He went 30-4 during his high school career, including a junior year in which he went 8-0 with a 0.38 ERA. Jaycob Deese is from North Shore and will be pitching for the Houston Cougars next season. He started his collegiate career at Galveston College. He made 21 appearances (four starts), posted a 3.17 ERA and tallied 67 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.

Logan Teske is a Shertz, Texas, native and attended Samuel Clemons High School. He spent a year pitching for Angelo State before transferring to Southeastern Oklahoma State. In 2019, he posted a 4.01 ERA and tallied 33 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.

Zach Poe is a pitcher from nearby Madisonville High School and will be attending Tarleton State this upcoming season. He redshirted at Sam Houston State before spending a season with Paris Junior College. While at Paris, he maintained a 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts in just 13.1 innings pitched due to the shortened season.

Adam Bland is a third baseman from Hendrix College. He started all 18 games in 2020 and batted .292 with six extra-base hits before the season came to a halt. He hit .324 in his senior season at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Outfielder Coleman Grubbs has spent the last three seasons with the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley after a great 2017 season with North Central Texas College where he finished with a .369 batting average. In his first season with Rio Grande Valley, he had a batting average of .329 with 12 extra-base hits and three home runs. His career average at UTRGV is just below .300 and has a total of nine home runs and 63 RBI’s. He earned First Team All-District honors at Denton Ryan High School his senior season.

Jeffrey David is a freshman shortstop at Dallas Baptist University. He had a .351 batting average with the Patriots before the season was stopped. He also added 15 RBI’s and two home runs to his name, including a four-RBI game against Oral Roberts. He led Georgetown High School to the state finals in 2019 and earned First Team All-State honors.

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

