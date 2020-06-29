Brazos County confirms 121 new cases in last 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 121 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,093 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 29 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

34 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

821 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,943. There have been 19,651 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 190

77802: 153

77803: 547

77805: 6

77806: 3

77807: 127

77808: 81

77840: 336

77841: 2

77843: 1

77845: 435

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 30 61 Brazos 1,093 1,943 Burleson 44 68 Grimes 102 354 Houston 21 175 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 20 Madison 2 30 Milam 24 80 Montgomery 778 1,952 Robertson 27 34 San Jacinto 12 31 Trinity 12 32 Walker 243 2,047 Waller 53 133 Washington 62 251

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 487 staffed hospital beds with 177 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 15 available ICU beds and 44 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 61 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 68 total cases, and 16 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 73 active cases. There have been 56 total cases in the county and 47 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 30 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 29 active cases and 238 total cases. There have been 207 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 21 total cases of COVID-19. 71 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 20 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 30 cases with 12 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 80 total cases and 56 recovered cases. There are currently 10 patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 778 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,952 total cases and 1,138 recovered cases. There are currently 19 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, with 37 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 14

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 31 cases with 19 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 32 total cases with 20 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,047 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 243 cases are active in the community and 172 are recovered community cases. 1,804 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There are 133 total cases and 83 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 62 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 251 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 66,356 active cases and 79,974 recoveries. There have been 148,723 total cases reported and 2,006,724 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,393 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 29,163 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 28 at 3:40 p.m.