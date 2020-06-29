Advertisement

Bryan woman concerned about contact tracing after testing positive for COVID-19

Carrie Williams found out she tested positive for COVID-19.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

A Bryan woman wants to warn others about catching COVID-19 as cases surge in the state. She tested positive even after taking precautions including wearing a mask and limiting where she went. She reached out worried about who else might have contacted coronavirus from her.

Carrie Williams isn’t feeling well right now. She’s quarantining for two weeks inside her Bryan home. On Tuesday she found out she’d tested positive for COVID-19.

“That’s my main concern is how do we stop it if the people are not being notified,?” she said.

Williams is frustrated for several reasons.  We talked to her via video conference to avoid close contact. She said after her diagnosis, the Brazos County Health District said they would follow up for contact tracing. She said she was told it would take a few days to hear back but she finally heard from them Friday.

”They didn’t say they would call back about no contacts,” she said. “I still haven’t given them a list yet and that concerned me too you know if we’re trying to fight this thing how do you notify the people? So even though I was feeling bad myself I tried to notify anybody that had been to my house,” said Williams.

“It’s just a cycle going around and going around and I don’t you know how do we fight it? That’s my concern,” she said.

Williams is also upset her granddaughter that lives with her is also sick. She took her to the doctor June 6 and was told it was likely allergies. She’s not sure if she caught COVID-19 from her.

”Once my one tested positive for it my granddaughter was scheduled to take the test Wednesday morning so I was told don’t. Just, she didn’t  have to go take the test just to quarantine here with me,” she said

She said people should be careful and take extra precautions to reduce spreading and catching the virus.

”The advice I would give other people that the coronavirus is real... I would tell people to still stay at home as much as possible because I thank God that my granddaughter is ok.  I don’t know you know the longer term affect that it might do on our bodies,” she said. “People are still dying from it. It’s not a joke. It’s not nothing to just not pay attention to,” Williams added.

The Brazos County Health District is planning to expand contract tracing. They said the newly formed Brazos Valley COVID Investigation Operations Center will confirm and support positive cases. They will also conduct contact tracing, provide access to resources for those impacted, and promote best practices for managing the impacts of the virus.

We’ve left the health district messages for a response to Williams’ concerns. We will let you know what they say.

