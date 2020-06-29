City of Navasota will hold Freedom Festival as planned this weekend

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota says its Freedom Festival will continue as planned this weekend.

The city council held a special meeting Monday to discuss whether the event should be changed due to an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott on large gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Mayor Bert Miller declared that the festival will continue Saturday like normal. He will “count on the public to do the right thing for their fellow man.”

Mayor Miller will follow with a proclamation, including safety guidelines for Saturday’s event. Social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged.

The festival is Saturday, July 4 in Downtown Navasota.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a parade and will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Click here to read more about Saturday’s event.

